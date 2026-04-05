Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Pirates On April 5

O'Neill is hitting for a .125 BA, .263 OBP and .313 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored four runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.