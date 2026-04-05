Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Pirates On April 5
Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .125 BA, .263 OBP and .313 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .576 and he has scored four runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.
Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) starts for the Pirates, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.