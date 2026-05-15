Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Nationals On May 15

O'Neill is hitting for a .177 BA, .320 OBP and .242 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored 11 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Yankees.

Zack Littell (1-4 with a 6.94 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.