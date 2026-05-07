Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Marlins On May 7

O'Neill is hitting for a .196 BA, .339 OBP and .261 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored nine runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (2-0) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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