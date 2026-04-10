Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Giants On April 10
Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
O'Neill is hitting for a .241 BA, .353 OBP and .345 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.
Landen Roupp (1-1) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.