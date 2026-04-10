Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Giants On April 10

O'Neill is hitting for a .241 BA, .353 OBP and .345 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.

Landen Roupp (1-1) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.