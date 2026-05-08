Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Athletics On May 8

O'Neill is hitting for a .200 BA, .333 OBP and .260 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored nine runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Athletics are sending Jacob Lopez (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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