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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Athletics On May 8

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .200 BA, .333 OBP and .260 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored nine runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Athletics are sending Jacob Lopez (2-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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