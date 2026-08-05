Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Angels On Aug. 5

O'Neill is hitting for a .213 BA, .298 OBP and .388 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 26 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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