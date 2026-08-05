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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Face Angels On Aug. 5

Tyler O'Neill and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 6:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .213 BA, .298 OBP and .388 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 26 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 18 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.03 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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