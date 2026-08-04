Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 4

O'Neill is hitting for a .209 BA, .294 OBP and .368 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Grayson Rodriguez gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 7.98 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.

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