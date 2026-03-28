Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Yankees On March 28

Mahle went 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

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