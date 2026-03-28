Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Yankees On March 28
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mahle has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Mahle went 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.