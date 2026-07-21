Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Royals On July 21

Mahle is 2-8 with a 5.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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