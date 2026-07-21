Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Royals On July 21
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has +132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Mahle is 2-8 with a 5.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 11 when he threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.