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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Rockies On July 11

Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Mahle has +118 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Mahle is 1-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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