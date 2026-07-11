Tyler Mahle And Giants Face Rockies On July 11

Mahle is 1-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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