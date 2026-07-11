Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Rockies On July 10

Mahle is 1-8 with a 5.70 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.