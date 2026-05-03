Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Rays On May 3

Mahle is 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.