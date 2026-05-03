Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Rays On May 3
Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mahle has +120 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Mahle is 1-4 with a 5.87 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.