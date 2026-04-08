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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Phillies On April 8

Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Mahle has -106 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mahle is 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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