Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Mets On April 3
Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 3 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Mahle has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Mahle is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.