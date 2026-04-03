Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Mets On April 3

Mahle is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.