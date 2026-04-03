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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Play Mets On April 3

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 3 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Mahle has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mahle is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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