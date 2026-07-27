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Tyler Mahle
San Francisco Giants

Tyler Mahle

San Francisco Giants • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Giants Take On Brewers On July 27

Tyler Mahle will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, on Monday, July 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Mahle has -132 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Mahle is 2-9 with a 5.31 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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