Tyler Mahle And Braves Face Yankees On Aug. 7

Mahle is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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