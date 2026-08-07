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Tyler Mahle
Atlanta Braves

Tyler Mahle

Atlanta Braves • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Braves Face Yankees On Aug. 7

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mahle has -113 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mahle is 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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