Tyler Mahle And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 18

Mahle is 4-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.