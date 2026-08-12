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Tyler Mahle
Atlanta Braves

Tyler Mahle

Atlanta Braves • #54 SP

Tyler Mahle And Braves Take On Mets On Aug. 12

Tyler Mahle will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Mahle has -156 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mahle is 3-9 with a 4.83 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Mahle

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