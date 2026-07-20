Tyler Locklear And Diamondbacks Face Athletics On July 20
Tyler Locklear and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Athletics at Chase Field, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Locklear has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Locklear had a .175 BA, .267 OBP and .262 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .529 and he scored 11 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in six runs. Locklear recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.