Tyler Locklear And Diamondbacks Face Athletics On July 20

Locklear had a .175 BA, .267 OBP and .262 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .529 and he scored 11 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in six runs. Locklear recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Jeffrey Springs makes the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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