Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Play Rangers On April 10
Tyler Glasnow will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Glasnow has -154 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Glasnow is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.