Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On March 28

Glasnow went 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.