Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On March 28
Tyler Glasnow will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Glasnow has +126 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Glasnow went 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Diamondbacks averaged 4.9 runs per game last year, while collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.