Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Play Braves On Aug. 25

Glasnow is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw one inning against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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