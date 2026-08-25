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Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow

Los Angeles Dodgers • #31 SP

Tyler Glasnow And Dodgers Play Braves On Aug. 25

Tyler Glasnow will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Glasnow has -160 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Glasnow is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, May 6 when he threw one inning against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Braves are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Glasnow

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