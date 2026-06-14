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Tyler Callihan
Pittsburgh Pirates

Tyler Callihan

Pittsburgh Pirates • #37 2B

Tyler Callihan And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 14

Tyler Callihan and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Callihan has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Callihan is hitting for a .350 BA, .500 OBP and .850 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 23.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.350 and he has scored five runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Callihan has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (6-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Callihan

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