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Tyler Callihan
Pittsburgh Pirates

Tyler Callihan

Pittsburgh Pirates • #37 2B

Tyler Callihan And Pirates Face Marlins On June 13

Tyler Callihan and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Miami Marlins at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Callihan has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Callihan is hitting for a .313 BA, .500 OBP and .938 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 27.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.438 and he has scored four runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Callihan has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Lake Bachar (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler Callihan

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