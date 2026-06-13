Tyler Callihan And Pirates Face Marlins On June 13

Callihan is hitting for a .313 BA, .500 OBP and .938 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 27.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.438 and he has scored four runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Callihan has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Lake Bachar (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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