Tyler Callihan And Pirates Square Off Against Marlins On June 12

Callihan is hitting for a .385 BA, .579 OBP and 1.154 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and a 31.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.733 and he has scored four runs. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Callihan has recorded one steal on one attempt. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Sandy Alcantara (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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