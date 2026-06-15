Tyler Callihan And Pirates Play Athletics On June 15

Callihan is hitting for a .348 BA, .500 OBP and .783 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.283 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Callihan has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

The Athletics are sending J.T. Ginn (4-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 71 1/3 innings pitched.

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