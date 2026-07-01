Troy Melton And Tigers Face Yankees On July 1

Melton is 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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