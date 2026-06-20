Troy Melton And Tigers Square Off Against White Sox On June 20

Melton is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, June 9 when he tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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