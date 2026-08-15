Troy Melton And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 15

Melton is 7-1 with a 1.46 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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