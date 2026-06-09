Troy Melton And Tigers Face Twins On June 9

Melton is 2-0 with a 1.74 ERA and nine strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw eight innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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