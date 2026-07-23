Troy Melton And Tigers Face Royals On July 23
Troy Melton will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Thursday, July 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Melton has -118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Melton is 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.