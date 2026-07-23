Troy Melton And Tigers Face Royals On July 23

Melton is 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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