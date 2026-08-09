Troy Melton And Tigers Face Giants On Aug. 9

Melton is 7-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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