Troy Melton And Tigers Take On Athletics On July 8

Melton is 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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