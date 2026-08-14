Tristan Peters And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 14

Peters is hitting for a .263 BA, .327 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 43 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 40 runs. Peters has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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