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Tristan Peters
Chicago White Sox

Tristan Peters

Chicago White Sox • #29 LF

Tristan Peters And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On Aug. 14

Tristan Peters and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Peters has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Peters is hitting for a .263 BA, .327 OBP and .411 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 43 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 40 runs. Peters has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Peters

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