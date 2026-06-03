Tristan Gray And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On June 3

Gray is hitting for a .248 BA, .297 OBP and .396 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 13 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 25 runs. Gray has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (0-5) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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