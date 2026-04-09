Tristan Gray And Twins Face Tigers On April 9

Gray had a .231 BA, .282 OBP and .410 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .693 and he scored nine runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) takes the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.

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