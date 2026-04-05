Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Rays On April 5

Gray had a .231 BA, .282 OBP and .410 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .693 and he scored nine runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in nine runs. He racked up five RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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