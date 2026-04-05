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Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins

Tristan Gray

Minnesota Twins • #4 2B

Tristan Gray And Twins Take On Rays On April 5

Tristan Gray and the Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gray has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray had a .231 BA, .282 OBP and .410 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .693 and he scored nine runs. In 86 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in nine runs. He racked up five RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Gray

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