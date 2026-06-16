Tristan Gray And Twins Play Rangers On June 16
Tristan Gray and his Minnesota Twins will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Gray has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gray is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .385 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 13 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.
Kumar Rocker (2-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.