Tristan Gray And Twins Play Rangers On June 16

Gray is hitting for a .254 BA, .299 OBP and .385 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 13 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cardinals.

Kumar Rocker (2-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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