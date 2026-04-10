FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tristan Gray
Minnesota Twins

Tristan Gray

Minnesota Twins • #4 2B

Tristan Gray And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 10

Tristan Gray and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Gray has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Gray is hitting for a .313 BA, .368 OBP and .563 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored one run. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Patrick Corbin gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tristan Gray

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News