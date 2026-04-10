Tristan Gray And Twins Face Blue Jays On April 10

Gray is hitting for a .313 BA, .368 OBP and .563 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .931 and he has scored one run. In 19 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Patrick Corbin gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.