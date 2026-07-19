Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 19

Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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