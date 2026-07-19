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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 19

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Yesavage has -136 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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