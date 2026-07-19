Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Play White Sox On July 19
Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, July 19 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Yesavage has -136 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering four earned runs while allowing only one hit.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.