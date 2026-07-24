Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On July 24
Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, July 24 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yesavage has +112 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Yesavage is 4-5 with a 3.78 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.