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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 11

Trey Yesavage will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Yesavage has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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