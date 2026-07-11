Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 11
Trey Yesavage will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Yesavage has +108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.