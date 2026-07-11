Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Take On Padres On July 11

Yesavage is 4-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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