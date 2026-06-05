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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 5

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 5 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Yesavage has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Yesavage is 2-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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