Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Orioles On June 5

Yesavage is 2-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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