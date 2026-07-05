Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Square Off Against Mariners On July 5

Yesavage is 4-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.