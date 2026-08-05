Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Play Astros On Aug. 5

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.