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Trey Yesavage
Toronto Blue Jays

Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays • #39 SP

Trey Yesavage And Blue Jays Play Astros On Aug. 5

Trey Yesavage will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a hit.

The Astros are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trey Yesavage

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