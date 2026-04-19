FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox • #10 SS

Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 19

Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Story has +790 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Story is hitting for a .188 BA, .202 OBP and .306 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .508 and he has scored five runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Story

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News