Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Tigers On April 19

Story is hitting for a .188 BA, .202 OBP and .306 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 2.2% walk rate. His OPS is .508 and he has scored five runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.

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