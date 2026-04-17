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Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox • #10 SS

Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Tigers On April 17

Trevor Story and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Friday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Story has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Story is hitting for a .208 BA, .222 OBP and .338 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 2.5% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored five runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 17 runs (8th in MLB). Story has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs) against the Twins.

Casey Mize makes the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trevor Story

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