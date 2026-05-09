Trevor Story And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On May 9

Story is hitting for a .199 BA, .236 OBP and .278 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .514 and he has scored 14 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Story has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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