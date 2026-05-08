Trevor Story And Red Sox Play Rays On May 8

Story is hitting for a .204 BA, .242 OBP and .286 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .528 and he has scored 14 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Story has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Jesse Scholtens (3-1) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.