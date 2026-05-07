Trevor Story And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 7

Story is hitting for a .203 BA, .242 OBP and .287 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .529 and he has scored 13 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 18 runs. Story has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Griffin Jax (1-2) starts for the Rays, his third this season.

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